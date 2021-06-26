Left Menu

J&J agrees to pay USD 230M to settle New York opioid claim

The drugmaker also agreed to end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation, Attorney General Letitia James said in statement.The company helped fuel this fire, but today theyre committing to leaving the opioid business not only in New York, but across the entire country, James said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:11 IST
J&J agrees to pay USD 230M to settle New York opioid claim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay USD 230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis.

The deal announced on Saturday requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years that will cover the total. The drugmaker also agreed to end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation, Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The company "helped fuel this fire, but today they're committing to leaving the opioid business — not only in New York but across the entire country," James said. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on Saturday that the settlement "is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the company.'' It added that its actions "relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription pain medications were appropriate and responsible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021