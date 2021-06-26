Left Menu

Germany-bound woman held with bullet at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A lady passenger bound for Germany was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her luggage, officials said on Saturday.

They said the woman was supposed to take an Air India flight to Frankfurt on Friday but Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped her after they detected a .32 mm calibre bullet in her bag during security checks at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and as she could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullet, the passenger was offloaded and handed over to the local police, they said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the IGI.

