Yemen's president Hadi headed to the U.S. for usual medical checkups - SABA

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 01:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Yemen Rep

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi headed on Saturday evening to the United States for his usual, periodic medical checkups, the state news agency (SABA) reported.

Hadi has been to the United States for checkups and treatments in 2020 and 2019 and has been treated for a heart condition since 2011.

