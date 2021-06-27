Left Menu

Macroeconomic data, pace of vaccination, global trends to dictate stock markets: Analysts

This week marks the beginning of the new month also, so participants will be eyeing the high-frequency indicators like auto sales and manufacturing PMI during the week.

Macroeconomic data, the pace of vaccination, and global trends would be the major drivers for the domestic equity markets this week, analysts said.

Besides, the progress of the monsoon will also be monitored.

''This week marks the beginning of the new month also, so participants will be eyeing the high-frequency indicators like auto sales and manufacturing PMI during the week. Besides, the progress of the monsoon will also remain on their radar. ''While the pace of vaccination drive is certainly encouraging as it gives hope of further unlocking by the states, the cases of new COVID variant might derail the plans,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

''This week, the market is expected to continue its focus on global events as the domestic market lacks key triggers. Manufacturing PMI data is the major domestic economic data awaiting its release this week,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Market participants would also monitor the movement of Brent crude, investment pattern of foreign institutional investors and the rupee.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, ''Domestic indices are expected to mirror global equities. June auto sales numbers would give investors a fair idea around the revival of ground-level sentiment.'' ''Investors will be watching the progress on daily caseload, vaccination ramp-up and monsoon progress in the near term,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.

