Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dodla Dairy to make D-Street debut on Monday

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy, which recently concluded their initial public offerings, will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, information with bourses showed.

The equity shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Advertisement

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) successfully raised Rs 2,144 crore through its IPO, which included a little over Rs 955 crore that was mobilized from anchor investors. Dodla Dairy garnered Rs 520 crore from its public issue, including Rs 156 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 2,144-crore IPO of KIMS, which opened for subscription during June 16-18, was subscribed 3.86 times at a price band of Rs 815-825 per share.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.9 times, and non-institutional investors 1.89 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders.

A total of 1,60,03,615 equity shares was offered by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd under the offer for sale, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 7,75,933 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals and 60,05,058 equity shares by other existing selling shareholders.

KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of a number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the ''KIMS Hospitals'' brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

KIMS Hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 25 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences, and mother and child care.

Dodla Dairy' Rs 520 crore initial share-sale was subscribed 45.62 times at a price band of Rs 421-428 apiece. The IPO was opened for public subscription on June 16 and concluded on June 18 The category reserved for QIBs was subscribed 84.88 times, non-institutional investors 73.62 times, and the portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 11.34 times.

The IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 50 crore, besides, an offer for sale of up to 1,09,85,444 equity shares by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy, and Dodla Family Trust.

The company's operations in India are primarily across the four south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)