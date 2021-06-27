Left Menu

India's crude steel output grows 46.9 pc to 9.2 mn tonnes in May: worldsteel

India registered a 46.9 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output at 9.2 million tonnes MT in May, according to worldsteel data. China remained the global leader in the production of steel in May, registering 6.6 percent year-on-year growth in output at 99.5 MT during the month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:37 IST
India's crude steel output grows 46.9 pc to 9.2 mn tonnes in May: worldsteel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India registered a 46.9 percent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output at 9.2 million tonnes (MT) in May, according to world steel data. The country had produced 5.8 MT steel in the same month a year ago. ''The production of the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (world steel) was 174.4 MT in May 2021, a 16.5 percent increase compared to May 2020,'' the global industry body said in its latest report. China remained the global leader in the production of steel in May, registering 6.6 percent year-on-year growth in output at 99.5 MT during the month. According to the world steel data, China had produced 92.3 MT of steel in the same month last year. Last month, Japan's output increased to 8.4 MT from 5.9 MT in May 2020. The US produced 7.2 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.8 MT in May 2020. While Russia's output last month was at 6.6 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.5 MT, and Iran 2.6 MT. Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.2 MT of crude steel each in May 2021. With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based world steel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021