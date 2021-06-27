Left Menu

Moneyboxx Finance aims to triple loan disbursal to Rs 180 cr in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:03 IST
Moneyboxx Finance aims to triple loan disbursal to Rs 180 cr in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

NBFC firm Moneyboxx Finance Ltd (MBFL), which provides small-ticket loans in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, on Sunday said it aims to triple loan disbursement to Rs 180 crore during 2021-22 by expanding its operation to new geographies.

With the assets under management of Rs 62 crore, the company had disbursed loans of Rs 55 crore during the financial year ended March 2021.

The company plans to enter Uttar Pradesh by opening branches in the western part of the state, MBFL said in a statement.

Besides, the company will also expand its presence in states -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh -- where it is already present.

MBFL co-CEO Mayur Modi said, ''The company has aggressive plans to at least triple its loan book during the current fiscal, including the opening of more branches and expanding workforce.'' Talking about the collection, he said MBFL has one of the best across all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

''Our collection was over 99 percent collections during March-August 2020 as well as April-May 2021. With a strong financial position, we believe the time is ripe for us to expand our footprints,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021