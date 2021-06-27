Left Menu

Migrant worker among three killed in Punjab road crash

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a migrant labourer, were killed while five others were injured on Sunday in an accident involving a car, police said.

A girl, a woman and the unidentified migrant laborer were killed in the accident which occurred near Davida Ahirana, around 15 km from here, police said.

Police said Munish Mittal of Ludhiana along with his wife Joti, two daughters, his tenant Gudia and her two daughters Sonam (3) and Suneha (1) were returning to Ludhiana from Hoshiarpur side in a car.

While trying to save a migrant labourer, Mittal lost control over the vehicle due to which after hitting the laborer, who was on foot, his car rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer on the roadside, police said.

Suneha and the migrant labourer died on the spot while Joti succumbed to injuries at local government hospital, they said.

All other injured car occupants were admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

