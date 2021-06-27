Left Menu

42-year-old man dead, 5 family members injured in car crash in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:31 IST
42-year-old man dead, 5 family members injured in car crash in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man died and five more people of the same family were injured when a car they were travelling in overturned on a national highway in Bundi district after one of its tyres burst, police said on Sunday.

Ashish Kumar Sharma of Madhuvan Colony in Dausa city died on the spot when the car crashed on national highway 52 near the Hindoli bypass on Saturday afternoon, they said.

Two of the injured, Archana Sharma and Umashankar, sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kota's MBS Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, SHO at Hindoli police station Mukesh Meena said.

Three others, Ashok Sharma, Umesh, and Sunita, are undergoing treatment at the Bundi district hospital, and they are out of danger, he said.

There were around eight people in the car, the SHO said.

Ashish Sharma's body has been handed over to his family members following a post-mortem examination, the police officer added.

