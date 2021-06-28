Athletics-Extreme heat delays U.S. trials
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), officials said.
Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.
