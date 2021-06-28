Left Menu

Athletics-Extreme heat delays U.S. trials

Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST
Athletics-Extreme heat delays U.S. trials
  • Country:
  • United States

Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), officials said.

Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021