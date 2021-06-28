Self-Care Sales in India increase by 166% as reported by Admitad Affiliate

HEILBRONN, Germany, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of a lockdown and still-not-fully-lifted restrictions, Indians have increased online purchases to take care of themselves. These include cosmetics, medicines and other beauty and health products. According to the Admitad Affiliate network, in the first half of 2021, the number of sales in this industry jumped by 166%, and the volume of purchases – by 16.3%.

Restrictions related to the pandemic are beginning to be gradually eased. Some Indians have already returned to offices. However, most of the country still either works in home-mode or spends almost all their free time there. During the lockdown, sales of personal care products started to grow rapidly - and the trend continues.

And this is certainly a global trend: in the first half of 2021, the number of worldwide sales of beauty and health products increased by 27%, and the volume of sales – by 47%. The general user interest in brands from this industry has also been growing. In India, the number of visits to such websites has increased by 611%, while worldwide – by 113%.

The emergence of this trend is understandable. With the lockdown, Indians got more time on their hands, and they have taken advantage of it to take care of themselves. Besides, pandemic-related stress can be, to a certain extent, relieved by home care treatments. The growth in online medicine sales is also associated with the epidemiological situation.

The gap between the increase of the sales amount and that of the number of orders in India indicates that while the Indians began to place many more orders, the value of their orders got smaller. In terms of the average check, the country lags far behind the world level: while for the world it is at the level of 3786 Indian rupees, in India it is only 557.

The average check list in 2021 is headed by the following countries: (in Indian rupees) Saudi Arabia 6828 United Kingdom 5293 Israel 4919 Italy 4689 Germany 4428 Spain 4369 United States 3861 According to Admitad Affiliate, the largest number of Indian clients in this sector come through such sales channels as online blogs and online media (32.1%), cashback services (32%), coupon sites (12%), and social media (8.6%). Also, a significant number of people in India trust recommendations in email newsletters, Telegram channels and contextual advertising.

