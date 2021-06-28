Left Menu

HDFC Bank Acquires 7.4 Percent Stake in Virtuoso Infotech

Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms. Preeti Nahar and Mr. Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-06-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 10:41 IST
HDFC Bank Acquires 7.4 Percent Stake in Virtuoso Infotech
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms. Preeti Nahar and Mr. Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise. India's largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech.

Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. The list includes software solutions for Hospitality, Finance, Media, Religious Institutions, Communities, Cloud Computing, Food & Travel industries, using Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

This relationship will strengthen, company's vision to become a reliable software technology partner for Indian Enterprises and bank's objective to digitize under-served and under-penetrated segments using digital solutions.

"We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso's tech capabilities," says Ms. Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. "We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business." ''We are looking forward to contribute and make a dent in digital universe with our joint capabilities. Bank has always been supporting companies that help them take digitization to the next level," says Mr. Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021