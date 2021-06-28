Left Menu

Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 32.39 points

Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 32.39 points and Nifty down by 3 points.

At 10:21 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 32.39 points or 0.06 per cent at 52892.65Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15857.40, at 10:21 am, down by 3 points or 0.02 per cent. (ANI)

