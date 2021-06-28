Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 32.39 points
Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 32.39 points and Nifty down by 3 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 32.39 points and Nifty down by 3 points.
At 10:21 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 32.39 points or 0.06 per cent at 52892.65Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15857.40, at 10:21 am, down by 3 points or 0.02 per cent. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Nifty
- BSE Sensex
Advertisement