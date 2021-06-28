Left Menu

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares jump over 22 pc in debut trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:37 IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares jump over 22 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd listed with a premium of more than 22 per cent on the bourses on Monday against its issue price of Rs 825.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,008.90, registering a gain of 22.29 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 28.23 per cent to Rs 1,057.95 in initial deals.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,009, up 22.30 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,671.46 crore on the BSE.

Earlier this month, the initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 3.86 times.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021