Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares jump over 22 pc in debut trade

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd listed with a premium of more than 22 per cent on the bourses on Monday against its issue price of Rs 825.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,008.90, registering a gain of 22.29 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 28.23 per cent to Rs 1,057.95 in initial deals.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,009, up 22.30 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,671.46 crore on the BSE.

Earlier this month, the initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 3.86 times.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

