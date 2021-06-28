Left Menu

Mumbai: WR starts 15-coach local train services on slow corridor

Out of these, 18 services will be operated on slow corridors and seven on fast corridor of the suburban train network.The augmentation of twenty five 12-car services to 15-car services is a great boon for passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25 per cent, the Western Railway said in a release issued on Sunday.For operating the 15-coach trains on slow corridor, the WR extended 27 platforms at 14 railway stations between Andheri and Virar, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:50 IST
Mumbai: WR starts 15-coach local train services on slow corridor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway has introduced 15-coach local train services on its slow corridor between Andheri and Virar stations from Monday, officials said.

Till now, the WR was operating 15-coach suburban services only on its fast corridor, they said, adding that the latest move will increase the carrying capacity of these train services by 25 percent, they said.

With the addition of 25 new services from Monday, the total number of 15-coach suburban train services on the Western Railway suburban route has gone up to 79, WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur told PTI. The Western Railway operates a total of 1,367 suburban services between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Dahanu (in neighboring Palghar) stations.

Thakur said the WR has converted 25 suburban services, including 13 down and 12 up services, to 15-car from 12-car. Out of these, 18 services will be operated on slow corridors and seven on the fast corridors of the suburban train network.

''The augmentation of twenty-five 12-car services to 15-car services is a great boon for passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25 percent,'' the Western Railway said in a release issued on Sunday.

For operating the 15-coach trains on a slow corridor, the WR extended 27 platforms at 14 railway stations between Andheri and Virar, it said. The work also included re-modeling of four major yards at Andheri (in Mumbai), Bhayander (Thane), Vasai Road and Virar stations (both in Palghar), besides construction or extension of some foot over-bridges, the release said, adding that these works were done under a project worth about Rs 60 crore.

''This augmentation will provide additional accommodation for commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief for commuters when the services are opened for all,'' the release said.

Currently, the local train services here are being operated only for medical and essential services staff in the wake of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Western Railway introduced the first 15-coach service in Mumbai in 2009, with an aim to reduce overcrowding in the suburban locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021