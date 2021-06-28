Left Menu

UK's Serco wins contract rebid for COVID-19 test centres

"We are delighted that the DHSC has selected us to continue to support them in providing these services for at least the next twelve months," Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said. The contract, which could be worth 322 million pounds, is for 12 months, with an option to extend it for another six months.

Serco, which has been running Britain's test and trace program, said on Monday it has won a potential 322 million pound ($447.68 million) contract to continue providing support services to COVID-19 test centers.

The outsourcer will provide services such as cleaning and security services at around 20% of sites in England and Northern Ireland, test site operations, including a mixture of the drive-through and walk-in testing centers, as well as mobile testing units. "We are delighted that the DHSC has selected us to continue to support them in providing these services for at least the next twelve months," Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said.

The contract, which could be worth 322 million pounds, is for 12 months, with an option to extend it for another six months.

