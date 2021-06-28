Strides Pharma Science's Puducherry facility successfully completes EU GMP inspection

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said it has successfully completed the EU GMP inspection carried out by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI), Hungary at its Puducherry facility.

The inspection was carried out on April 28, 2021 and the company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The company had in August 2020, also announced the successful completion of the UK MHRA inspection at the site, it added.

''The Puducherry facility caters to the US, other regulated markets and institutional businesses and has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats,'' the company said.

''We are pleased with the positive outcome of the recent EU GMP inspection at our Puducherry facility. The positive result of this inspection underscores our commitment to regulatory excellence at our global manufacturing sites. We stay focused on getting the facility reclassified with the USFDA,'' said Strides Pharma Science Managing Director & CEO R Ananthanarayanan.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an 'in Africa for Africa' strategy along with an institutional business to service donor-funded markets.

Its global manufacturing sites are located in Chennai, Puducherry and two units in Bengaluru, Singapore, Milan in Italy, Nairobi in Kenya and Florida in the US.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 778.05, up 2.54 per cent on the BSE.

