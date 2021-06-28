Left Menu

Burberry, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Greggs rises

However, Greggs gained 2.5% after the bakery and fast-food chain said sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

28-06-2021
Burberry, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Greggs rises
London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight financial and mining stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive. The blue-chip index fell 0.1%, with Burberry tumbling 4.4% after the luxury group said its chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another opportunity that will let him be closer to his family in Italy..

Life insurers and banks fell 0.6% each and were among the biggest drags to the index. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

British Airways owner IAG, Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, and Easyjet slipped between 1.3% and 1.6% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine. However, Greggs gained 2.5% after the bakery and fast-food chain said sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

