Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS solution to transform treasury operations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that the Commercial Bank of Kuwait has selected its 'BaNCS for Treasury' solution to ''manage risk better, enhance asset class coverage, and drive future growth''.

CBK was looking for a modern, integrated treasury solution to help transform its treasury operations and offer new generation asset classes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance, a TCS statement said.

''TCS BaNCS for Treasury will help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real-time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities,'' it said.

Hussain Al Aryan, General Manager, Treasury & Investment Division, CBK, said: ''We selected TCS BaNCS for its breadth and depth of functionality and successful track record of treasury programs deployed at leading financial institutions in the region.''

