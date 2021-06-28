Fitch affirms China ratings
Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed China's ratings at "A+" with a stable outlook, saying the country's economy has entered a mature stage in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
The rating agency forecast China's gross domestic product growth at 8.4% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022, according to the report.
On Friday, S&P Global Ratings also affirmed the country's ratings, saying China was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.
