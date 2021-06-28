Hong Kong stocks end lower as materials outweigh consumer gains

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, as losses in energy and materials companies outweighed gains among consumer and healthcare firms.

The Hang Seng index closed 19.92 points or 0.07% lower at 29,268.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,863.57.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.6%, the materials sector lost 2.3%, while the consumer discretionary index and the healthcare sector gained 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which gained 5.45%, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.11%.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.03% at 3,606.37 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.23%.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.06%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4555 per U.S. dollar at 0847 GMT, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.455.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.90% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Data over the weekend showed profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity

Profits at China's industrial firms rose 36.4% in May from a year earlier to 829.92 billion yuan ($128.58 billion), official data showed on Sunday. That was a slowdown from the 57% surge reported in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Shares of China home-grown sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd surged as much as 27.6% to a new high before ending 13.6% higher on robust earnings outlook.

