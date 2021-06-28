Left Menu

28-06-2021
NIBAV Lifts launches green home elevator - the NIBAV Series II that operates on air
BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIBAV Home Lifts, Australia-based company, has now launched their Next Generation green home lifts, The NIBAV Series II, that are powered by the most abundant resources in the world - air.

The NIBAV Series II, like its predecessors, works on Pneumatic Elevation mechanism that renders the design of the lift to be compact with extreme energy efficiency. NIBAV Series II operates on single phase power and consumes only 3.7 kVA of power when going up. During descend, this elevator consumes zero power which makes it a green elevator. Since the elevator uses air as the main source of operation, it does not require any oil or lubrication.

With highest quality standards, NIBAV Series II has set its league very high with imported lifts but at an affordable price in India.

''The lift will arrive at your residence in a semi- assembled state. All our engineers do is put these parts together, therefore we do not involve in any sort of welding, taping or ducting work at your residence. Hence, the lift is installed within 48 hours while ensuring that the quality of installation is as per manufacturer standards. Moreover, the lift comes with its own self supported structure and requires zero civil work and zero battery backup,'' apprises Jitesh Shivakumar, Head of Operations, NIBAV Lifts.

''Our New Generation Series II models shall be available for the international market later next month. Though the corporate culture demands differences for improved price margins, we, at NIBAV, believe that every customer of ours are the same and all our customers deserve the same level of safety, quality and standards.'' Considering the fact that in India there are no standards for Home Elevators, NIBAV Home Lifts are the only Indian made Home lifts that comply to European standards of safety. The patented fused locking technology allows NIBV to provide a life time warranty on two of the most important components.

NIBAV Home Lifts are designed to satisfy the needs at an affordable price with aesthetic importance through its 360◦ panoramic glass display. Customers can experience these elegant solutions in the first-of-its-kind Home Elevator experience centres situated in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi. ''Placing our elevator in your home will not just add to your property value, but will also be a 'Piece of Jewel´ that everyone will admire. The new model's prices have increased by 14%. Though it's a good jump in price, it stands to be the best value for money. Irrespective of the hike, we have made selective upgrades to many existing customers for whom the production is yet to start. This is to value their bond and presence with us,'' explains the Head of Sales, Thanumalaya Perumal.K.

About NIBAV Lifts: NIBAV Lifts is an ISO certified company (TUV) with Australian Technology and manufacturing facility in India. NIBAV lifts has its presence across the globe, providing green elevators that combine aesthetics and affordability.

To know more, visit www.NibavLifts.com to locate the nearest Home Elevator Expert.

