ITC Infotech recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in the Midsize RPA Services, Q1 2021 report

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, has been prominently positioned as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize RPA Services, Q1 2021.

Forrester identified 12 significant midsize robotic process automation (RPA) service providers that matter most and did a 21-criteria evaluation of how they stack up. The service providers were broadly evaluated based on their strength of current offering, strength of strategy, and their market presence. ''ITC Infotech's service offering demonstrates a diversity of use cases across key verticals, from infrastructure monitoring to RPA-based test automation. The firm has invested in capabilities to develop in-depth process understanding. Its bot monitoring framework provides self-healing, reusability, and change monitoring … ITC Infotech is a good fit for companies that have a diverse set of automation opportunities and find good alignment with its vision for human-centric automation.'' wrote Leslie Joseph, Principal Analyst, Forrester in the report.

''Our evaluation by Forrester as a 'Strong Performer' among the top Midsize RPA Services companies is very encouraging. Our human-centric approach to automation and focus on helping clients derive sustained value and outcome is paying off. We are committed to providing significantly differentiated automation offerings to clients and will continue to invest in building our capabilities to strengthen our market offering,'' said Sandeep Kumar, Sr VP & Head of Global Consulting, ITC Infotech.

ITC Infotech envisions to help clients realize the potential through thoughtful, human-centric automation.

The company has made significant investments into its indigenously developed 'digital buddy' bot personas that support specialized roles in industries such as retail and consumer goods. ITC Infotech is also investing in creating automation packs around ISV products and building an automation-centric digital workplace platform. The company's roadmap is to deepen its focus on core investments on three tracks - creating industry-led centers of excellence, embedding automation into core IT services, and developing its bot personas.

About ITC Infotech ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology.

For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/ PWR PWR

