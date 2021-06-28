Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell Rs 34 to Rs 46,891 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 34, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 46,891 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,731 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.03 per cent lower at USD 1,777.30 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)