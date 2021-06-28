WhatsApp appoints ex-Amazon executive Manesh Mahatme as Head of Payments

WhatsApp has appointed former Amazon executive Manesh Mahatme as head of its Payments business in India.

Mahatme brings with him 17 years of experience in digital financial services and payments across Citibank, Airtel Money and Amazon, WhatsApp said in a statement on Monday.

He joins WhatsApp from Amazon where he spent close to seven years as Director and Board member of Amazon Pay India and led product, engineering, and growth teams, it said.

''Payments on WhatsApp is uniquely placed to be a significant partner in the country's growth agenda by making digital payments accessible to users across the length and breadth of India,'' said Mahatme.

