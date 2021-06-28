Copper futures fall on weak demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:16 IST
Copper futures on Monday slipped 0.17 per cent to Rs 720.40 per kg, as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the July delivery eased by Rs 1.25, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 720.40 per kg in a business turnover of 4,394 lots.
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.
