PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:23 IST
Gold gains Rs 116; silver jumps Rs 161
Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 116 to Rs 46,337 per 10 gram reflecting strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,221 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 161 to Rs 67,015 per kilogram from Rs 66,854 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 116 reflecting strong COMEX gold prices and support from rupee depreciation,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee slumped 6 paise to 74.26 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,782 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.13 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

