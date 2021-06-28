Indore truckers hold black flag protest over rising diesel prices

Truck operators in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday put up black flags on their vehicles and in offices to protest against rising diesel prices as part of a stir called by the sector's umbrella body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a functionary said.

Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association president CL Mukati told reporters this protest was held in Transport Nagar, Loha Mandi, Dewas Naka and Bypass Road after the price of diesel breached the Rs 97 mark and was retailing at Rs 97.72 here.

''Indore is home to 2,000 operators who are running over 6,000 trucks. The Centre and the state government should slash levies on diesel and bring its price at par with petrol,'' Mukati said.

