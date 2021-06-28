BRIEF-Hong Kong To Ban All Travellers From Britain; Puts Country Back On ‘Extremely High-Risk’ List- SCMP
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:55 IST
June 28 (Reuters) -
* HONG KONG TO BAN ALL TRAVELLERS FROM BRITAIN, AS IT PUTS COUNTRY BACK ON 'EXTREMELY HIGH-RISK' LIST - SCMP
* HONG KONG'S MOVE TO BAN TRAVELLERS FROM BRITAIN TO TAKE EFFECT FROM THURSDAY - SCMP
