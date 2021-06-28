BRIEF-Hong Kong To Ban All Travellers From Britain; Puts Country Back On ‘Extremely High-Risk’ List- SCMP

June 28 (Reuters) -

* HONG KONG TO BAN ALL TRAVELLERS FROM BRITAIN, AS IT PUTS COUNTRY BACK ON 'EXTREMELY HIGH-RISK' LIST - SCMP

Advertisement

* HONG KONG'S MOVE TO BAN TRAVELLERS FROM BRITAIN TO TAKE EFFECT FROM THURSDAY - SCMP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)