UP: 10 injured as bus falls into roadside ditch

Ten people were injured on Monday when a bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Kharauli village in Kamasin area. Ten passengers of the private bus were injured, ASP, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, and their condition was stated to be stable, the police added.

