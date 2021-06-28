UP: 10 injured as bus falls into roadside ditch
PTI | Banda | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Ten people were injured on Monday when a bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said.
The incident took place in the afternoon near Kharauli village in Kamasin area. Ten passengers of the private bus were injured, ASP, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.
Advertisement
The injured were rushed to a hospital, and their condition was stated to be stable, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharauli village
- Kamasin
- Singh Chauhan
- Mahendra Pratap
Advertisement