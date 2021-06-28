Icra revises downwards tractor volumes growth forecast to 1-4 pc for FY22

Rating agency Icra on Monday revised downwards the growth forecast for domestic tractor volumes to 1-4 per cent in 2021-22 due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic impeding the industry momentum in the first quarter.

The agency had earlier projected a 4-6 per cent growth in domestic tractor volumes for FY22.

''In view of the impact of the second wave, the same has been revised downwards to 1-4 per cent,'' it said in a statement.

Explaining the rationale behind the step, it said, ''Downside risks to these estimates emanate from spells of unfavourable rainfall leading to crop damage and a resurgence in COVID cases''.

However, it said given the high base of the previous fiscal, even stagnant volumes in the current fiscal would still represent very strong volumes for the industry participants.

The rating agency further said even as there is uncertainty with regards to the evolution of the pandemic, the underlying demand drivers for the industry remain intact.

Elaborating on the reasons for the growth optimism, Icra said, ''Expectations of healthy rabi cash flows, the continuation of various government support programmes, healthy financing availability and a normal monsoon forecast, are likely to aid farm sentiments''.

In addition to strong agri demand, haulage demand has improved significantly over the past few months, led by a continued push of the government on developing rural infrastructure, which is likely to support industry volumes, it added.

Icra Vice-President Rohan Kanwar Gupta said, ''Rural sentiment, which had been a beacon of hope in the first wave of the pandemic, was expected to continue to remain buoyant. However, with the sudden and severe onset of the second wave of the pandemic, the growth momentum of the industry has been impeded to an extent''.

In addition to state lockdowns impacting dealership operations across regions, rural sentiments have also been impacted by the spread of infections into the hinterlands in the current wave, he added.

''However, unlike other automotive segments, there were no major production shutdowns taken by OEMs for tractors. With lockdowns being relaxed across most regions in June, the industry's wholesale and retail volumes are expected to witness a marked improvement from this month onwards,'' Gupta said.

Aided by healthy cash flows across regions and monsoon performance, the tractor industry had seen a strong surge in wholesale volumes since the relaxation of lockdowns in the previous fiscal, helping the industry volumes register a growth of around 27 per cent, he added.

Stating that the credit outlook on the tractor industry remains 'stable', Gupta said, ''Despite expectations of some margin pressure, the operating margins for most OEMs in the industry are expected to remain at healthy levels, with return indicators being robust''.

In line with Icra's stable outlook on the industry, the credit profiles of OEMs are expected to remain healthy, supported by limited debt, healthy cash and liquid investments and limited investment plans, he added.

