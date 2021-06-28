Two-vehicle crash in UP leaves three labourers, policeman dead; 18 injured

Three labours and a police constable were killed and 18 others injured in an accident involving a van and a bus on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place near Gannor Deya Mafi village around 7 am when a private bus rammed into the Pilibhit-bound van, police said.

Witnesses to the crash said the accident took place after the constable signalled the van to stop for checking on a bypass. However, the speeding bus crashed into the van, which in turn hit the constable.

Three of the labourers travelling in the van were killed while the constable died on the spot, police said, adding 18 others were injured in the accident.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay government hospital. Moradabad Chief Medical Superitendent Rajendra Singh said those who died in the accident could not be immediately identified.

Two seriously injured accident victims were referred to a private hospital, officials said.

