Left Menu

Zalando to set up logistic site in France, creating 2,000 jobs, Elysee says

German online fashion retailer Zalando will invest 300 million euros ($358 million) in a new logistics site in France that will lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs, the French presidential palace said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:18 IST
Zalando to set up logistic site in France, creating 2,000 jobs, Elysee says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

German online fashion retailer Zalando will invest 300 million euros ($358 million) in a new logistics site in France that will lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs, the French presidential palace said on Monday. It is one of the 22 investment projects outlined by the Elysee palace, for a total of 3.5 billion euros, as French President Macron welcomes 120 international chief executives in Versailles on Monday for his now traditional "Choose France" summit in which he pitches France as an investment destination.

Robert Gentz, one of Zalando co-CEO's, is on Macron's guest list. ($1 = 0.8377 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021