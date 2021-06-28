Left Menu

UAE flag carrier Emirates likely to resume Dubai-India flights from July 7: report

On April 24, the UAEs General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority NCEMA announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:31 IST
UAE flag carrier Emirates likely to resume Dubai-India flights from July 7: report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates may resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7, over two months after the UAE suspended its operations owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in India, according to a media report.

However, the airline is awaiting exact travel protocols and guidelines from the government regarding the resumption of the flight operations, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

"We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai from 7th of July 2021... We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon,'' the report said, quoting the airline in response to a query from a passenger on its Twitter account.

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7, the report said.

The airline's social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume from June 23.

But on Thursday, Emirates informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended. On April 24, the UAE's General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021