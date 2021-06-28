WAAREE supplied 3MW Solar Modules to Bondada engineering

MUMBAI, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer, has Supplied 335 Wp Poly Solar modules for a project developed by Bondada engineering. The size of the project is 3MW located at GJ, KPI Solar Ranada, Amod Taluka, Dist Bharuch, 392035, Gujarat. WAAREE has supplied 3MW of solar modules for this prestigious project. The project was Commissioned in May 2021.

WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 32 years of its existence. WAAREE currently has India's largest Solar Sales and service network, with over 375 franchisees globally. With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality above global standards. WAAREE is perceived by customers as the premium module supplier & has already supplied near to 3.5 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India.

WAAREE solar modules are exported in more than 68 countries including USA, UK, Europe, Italy and Africa. WAAREE Energies is planning to further expand its footprint with 1000 franchises by the end of 2021. WAAREE aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About WAAREE Energies WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 375+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.