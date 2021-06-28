Dodla Dairy shares close with over 42 pc premium in market debut

Left Menu

Shares of Dodla Dairy on Monday closed over 42 per cent higher in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 428.Earlier in the day, the stock listed at Rs 528, reflecting a premium of 23.36 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

Shares of Dodla Dairy on Monday closed over 42 per cent higher in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 428.

Earlier in the day, the stock listed at Rs 528, reflecting a premium of 23.36 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 48 per cent to Rs 633.60.

It closed at Rs 609.10, a gain of 42.31 per cent.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 550, rallying 28.50 per cent from the issue price. It closed at Rs 609, a jump of 42.28 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 23.65 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.44 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,623.70 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 520.17-crore initial public offer of Dodla Dairy was subscribed 45.61 times earlier this month.

The offer of Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, was in a price range of Rs 421-428 per share.

The company's operations in India are primarily across four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.

