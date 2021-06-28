SAS India Ranked Third Amongst the Top 50 Best Mid-Size Company to Work for in 2021 for Its Innovative Streak and Fostering Supportive Work Environment Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services, announced today that it has been consistently ranked amongst India’s Top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces-2021 for over a decade. SAS, secured this feat for twelfth time, where SAS India was ranked #03 in overall list of 50 companies ranking in the best mid-size workspaces further underscoring SAS’ trailblazing culture that inspires innovation, curiosity, creativity to unlock potential of its employees that is further supported by integrated approach to work and life balance. SAS India has been recognized as a Laureate by GPTW for being on their list for over 10 years for building and sustaining High-Trust and High-Performance Culture. The annual survey conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India in association with BW BusinessWorld ranked TOP 50 Indian mid-size Workplaces on a robust framework ranking both - High Trust as well as High-Performance Culture. SAS was especially nominated for its culture that fosters supportive work environment and meaningful work that straddles across sectors as well as humanitarian initiatives that impacts the communities where SAS India employees live and work.

''Amid the myriad changes brought about by Covid-19 pandemic we are proud to be recognized as a ‘Best Mid-size Company to Work’. This recognition further amplifies our underlying DNA of innovation, curiosity and collaboration. This recognition is also a testament of our teams and their unrivalled expertise of leveraging technology while embracing the new normal to drive and scale up crucial business transformation initiatives for our customers as well as empowering several critical public health and government measures across India,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India.

Advertisement

''As the dreaded second wave of the pandemic spread across India, we at SAS doubled down on addressing the evolving challenges across our stakeholders including employees, clients as well as society-at-large. We undertook safety measures and embarked on initiatives such as vaccination drives to ensure our employees remain healthy and safe. This has empowered our employees to tap into their inner curiosity and focus on delivering innovative solutions for our customers. This recognition is a testament of SAS being able to create an environment driven by meaningful work with curiosity at its core where our employees are encouraged to ask questions that move the world forward,” said Srinivas Rao Katkoor, Director - Human Resources for SAS India.

Read more about the award. SAS India Exclusive Webpage.

View the Virtual Awards ceremony.

About Great Place To Work® Institute Great Place To Work® Institute annually conducts the largest study on Workplace Culture and recognizes the Best Workplaces, in India as well as around the world. This is the most coveted recognition of the Best Workplaces & Best Employers across the globe and is considered the Gold Standard in assessing and recognizing the workplace culture.

About SAS | About SAS India SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

https://www.sas.com/en_in/news.html PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)