Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares close nearly 21 pc higher in debut trade

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd closed with a premium of nearly 21 per cent on the bourses on Monday against its issue price of Rs 825.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,008.90, registering a gain of 22.29 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 28.23 per cent to Rs 1,057.95 during the day. The stock closed the trade at Rs 995.90, a gain of 20.71 per cent.

Advertisement

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,009, up 22.30 per cent, and closed at Rs 987.50, rallying 19.69 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,969.97 crore on the BSE.

On traded volume terms, 6.20 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and more than 1.33 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Earlier this month, the initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 3.86 times.

The price range for the offer was Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)