Goa CM, state BJP chief hail Centre's tourism stimulus package

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:13 IST
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus package for the tourism sector amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stimulus package includes five lakh free tourist visas, financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders, providing working capital or personal loans to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities or restart businesses impacted due to Covid-19, among other benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

