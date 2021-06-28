Left Menu

FHRAI requests food safety regulator FSSAI to extend deadline for implementing new rules

This will also improve the overall awareness of the FSSAI and its underlying objectives of creating a safe and hygienic ecosystem for FBOs, FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.While this is a great initiative, he said it has to be taken into account that at present, tourism and hospitality is the most impacted sector by the COVID pandemic.During such times of deep crisis, the implementation of this order would entail a lot of additional expenses on businesses...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:50 IST
FHRAI requests food safety regulator FSSAI to extend deadline for implementing new rules
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Monday said it has made a representation to food safety regulator FSSAI to extend the deadline for mentioning FSSAI License number on bills given by food business operators.

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated Food Business Operators (FBOs) to mention FSSAI license or registration number on cash receipts or purchase invoice with effect from October 1 this year.

FHRAI said that it is in favour of the FSSAI's latest order.

However, it has requested the regulator to take into consideration the COVID-hit industry's on-going crisis and the additional expense burden that businesses would have to incur to implement new systems, including the printing of new receipts, invoices, bills, cash memos and updating of the software.

''FHRAI appreciates the FSSAI's endeavour to set up a robust customer grievance system in the country. This will also improve the overall awareness of the FSSAI and its underlying objectives of creating a safe and hygienic ecosystem for FBOs,'' FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

While this is a great initiative, he said it has to be taken into account that at present, tourism and hospitality is the most impacted sector by the COVID pandemic.

''During such times of deep crisis, the implementation of this order would entail a lot of additional expenses on businesses... Hence, we request the FSSAI to extend the timeline for implementation of the order until such time that some normalcy returns to the sector,'' Kohli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021