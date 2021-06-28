Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 6 women killed, 15 injured as pick-up vehicle collides with truck

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:52 IST
Six women were killed and at least 15 others injured when the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm near Sisringa village under Dharamjaigarh police station limits when the pick-up vehicle, with over 20 people onboard, was heading towards Chhal village, an official here said.

The victims, belonging to Chhal, were home returning after attending a wedding function, he said.

“Six women were killed and fifteen others suffered injuries in the crash,” he added. The local police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and rushed the injured to a hospital in Dharamjaigarh, the official said. PTI COR TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

