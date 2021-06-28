Left Menu

Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:34 IST
Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarus on Monday recalled its permanent representative to the European Union for consultations after Brussels imposed economic sanctions in response to Belarus authorities forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in Minsk.

The Belarusian foreign ministry suggested the EU representative in Minsk also leave for consultations and said those responsible for the sanctions, which target Belarus's main export industries and access to finance, would be banned from entering Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021