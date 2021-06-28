Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk
Belarus on Monday recalled its permanent representative to the European Union for consultations after Brussels imposed economic sanctions in response to Belarus authorities forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in Minsk.
The Belarusian foreign ministry suggested the EU representative in Minsk also leave for consultations and said those responsible for the sanctions, which target Belarus's main export industries and access to finance, would be banned from entering Belarus.
