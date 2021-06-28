Left Menu

Large fire rips through south London railway arch

Police said the incident was not terror related. There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured. The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which raced through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large fire ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London on Monday, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital. Police said the incident was not terror related. There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which raced through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted. "Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.

Video footage released by the fire brigade showed black smoke rising high into the sky and then a ball of fire blasting out from the archway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

