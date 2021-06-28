Skoda drives in Kushaq at Rs 10.5 lakh, forays into lucrative midsize SUV segment in India

Czech automaker Skoda on Monday forayed into the midsize SUV segment in India with the launch of its new offering Kushaq, priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which is the company's first product designed and developed under the INDIA 2.0 project and based on the MQB A0 IN platform, comes with two petrol engines with power output ranging between 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS).

Advertisement

The BS-VI compliant engine comes mated with a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The 1-litre petrol trims with manual transmission are priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 14.6 lakh, while the automatic variants are priced at Rs 14.2 lakh and Rs 15.8 lakh, respectively.

The 1.5 litre manual trim is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh, and the automatic (DSG) is tagged at Rs 17.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Skoda, however, did not share the fuel efficiency details of the models.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis told PTI that the company aims to sell about 30,000 units this year and take it to over 60,000 units next year, riding on the new SUV and an all-new sedan, which is expected to hit the market by the end of the year.

The company currently sells Rapid, Octavia and Superb sedans in the country. It sold 11,000 units in 2020.

Hollis said the bookings for the Kushaq have started and the deliveries of the model would begin from July 12.

The automaker has taken steps to improve its sales network, service experience and cost of ownership to ensure a hassle-free buying experience to the customer, he added. ''We have definitely dealt with issues, which in the past somehow discouraged people from buying our products, despite them being one of the best in terms of quality,'' Hollis noted.

When asked about the near term business outlook, he noted: ''It is still too early to say, but what we can say is that we are getting bookings in the same way as before the lockdown started. So, that is the indication that the market is still strong and it is coming back''. Kushaq comes with various active and passive safety features, including hill-hold control and a tyre-pressure monitor system, up to six airbags, among others. The model also comes with a choice of two infotainment systems, each of which enables smartphone integration via SmartLink technology.

The SUV is 4,221 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and has a height of 1,612 mm. Its long wheelbase of 2,651 mm – which is among the longest in the segment – and a ground clearance of 188 mm.

The Kushaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB platform specially adapted by Skoda for the Indian market. To achieve the desired localisation level of 95 per cent, the automaker has set up a new MQB production line at its Pune plant.

The SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the high selling mid-sized SUV segment. Creta and Seltos come with petrol and diesel engines, while Kushaq is available with only petrol powertrain options.

''The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for the company as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market,'' Hollis said. The model is made keeping in mind what really matters to the customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market, he added.

Kushaq comes with globally renowned TSI technology (engine) across the range, empowering an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output, Hollis said.

''With a world-class SUV that is ready for India, we are looking at taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country,'' he noted.

India has seen a robust increase in SUV sales over the last few years. In 2015, the SUV segment contributed only 13.5 per cent to the overall passenger vehicle sales. This number became about 26 per cent in 2019 and further rose to 29 per cent in 2020.

With the Kushaq launch, Skoda plans to penetrate deeper into the country by expanding its network to Tier II and III cities. Skoda Auto India currently has 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities and plans to expand to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2021.

Under the India 2.0 Project, German automotive group Volkswagen had announced in 2018 that it would invest 1 billion euro between 2019 and 2021 as part of its strategy to enhance its presence in India, which will be led by group firm Skoda Auto.

Skoda Auto has been responsible for pressing ahead with the India 2.0 project on behalf of Volkswagen Group since June 2018 and has also been orchestrating the activities of the Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini brands in India.

Under the project, Skoda was envisaged to set up an engineering design and development centre at Pune, besides enhancing capacities at the group's two plants at Aurangabad and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)