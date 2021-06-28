Left Menu

Govt to provide funds to Export Credit Guarantee Corp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:43 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will infuse funds into Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) over a five-year period to boost merchandise export insurance cover by Rs 88,000 crore.

ECGC promotes exports by providing credit insurance services. Its products support around 30 per cent of India's merchandise exports.

To support exports, it has been proposed to infuse equity in ECGC over five years to boost export insurance cover by Rs 88,000 crore, the finance minister said while announcing a package worth Rs 6.29 lakh crore to revive the economy battered by the second COVID wave.

With regard to project exports, she said, ''we have decided to extend support to the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) Trust, which shall now underwrite an additional Rs 33,000 crore for project exports over the next five years through the Exim Bank of India''.

NEIA Trust has supported 211 projects worth Rs 52,860 crore in 52 countries by 63 different Indian project exporters till March 31, 2021.

NEIA Trust promotes Medium and Long Term (MLT) project exports by extending risk covers and provides covers to buyer's credit, given by EXIM Bank, to less creditworthy borrowers and supporting project exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

