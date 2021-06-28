Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:44 IST
New measures will help stimulate economic activities, generate employment: PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a host of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports, and generate employment.

In a series of tweets, Modi said the decisions will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources.

Special focus is on strengthening healthcare facilities for children, he noted, adding that importance has also been given to helping farmers with multiple initiatives that will reduce their costs, increase incomes and support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.

The prime minister said more support has been announced for small entrepreneurs and self-employed persons to enable them to not only sustain their business activities but also expand them further.

Several initiatives, including financial assistance, are being taken to help those linked with tourism, he added.

''The measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment.

''Result linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates our Government's continuing commitment to reforms,'' Modi said.

To help revive the economy battered by COVID-19, Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures including Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for improving health infrastructure and enhancing the limit under the ECLGS by 50 percent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore for the MSME sector which is facing a liquidity crunch.

Sharing details of the stimulus package, the finance minister said it comprises eight relief measures and another eight steps to support economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

