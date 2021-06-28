Left Menu

NLC India Q4 profit rises 52% to Rs 757 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:52 IST
NLC India Q4 profit rises 52% to Rs 757 cr
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a nearly 52 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 756.83 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 498.12 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income of the PSU in the January-March period increased to Rs 3,550.48 crore from Rs 3,405.14 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The power dues collection for the group for the year was 114 per cent of the invoices raised amounting to Rs 11,375 crore which is the highest ever, the PSU said in a statement.

''Despite the pandemic situation, the company reported total income for the year up by 1.77 per cent to Rs 11,798.42 crore,'' the PSU said.

''The EBIDTA for the year has also jumped by 6.13 per cent to Rs 5,151.18 crore from Rs 4,853.64 crore,'' it added.

The board has recommended final dividend of 15 per cent apart from the already declared interim dividend of 10 per cent for the year 2020-21, NLC India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021