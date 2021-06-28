Left Menu

WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals

Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals. The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering -- WeWork Virtual Offices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:54 IST
WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals
  • Country:
  • India

Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals. The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering -- WeWork Virtual Offices. ''Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities,'' the company said. WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added. This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said. For virtual offices, the company will charge Rs 4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, Rs 4,000 for a 12 months membership and Rs 3,000 per month for a 24 months membership. WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021