WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals

Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals. The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering -- WeWork Virtual Offices. ''Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities,'' the company said. WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added. This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said. For virtual offices, the company will charge Rs 4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, Rs 4,000 for a 12 months membership and Rs 3,000 per month for a 24 months membership. WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.

