Left Menu

Exxaro Tiles gets Sebi approval to float IPO 

The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.According to market sources, the company would raise Rs 150-160 crore from the IPO.Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repaying prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:58 IST
Exxaro Tiles gets Sebi approval to float IPO 
  • Country:
  • India

Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 150-160 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering of up to 1.34 crore equity shares will comprise a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Exxaro Tiles, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March, has received the observations from Sebi, as per an update from the regulator on Monday.

Sebi's observations is necessary to launch public issues like Initial Public Offer (IPO), Follow on Public Offer (FPO) and Rights Issue.

As per the DRHP, the Gujarat-based company may, in consultation with the merchant banker, consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 22 lakh equity shares for cash consideration. The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.

According to market sources, the company would raise Rs 150-160 crore from the IPO.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repaying/ prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments. It currently has an over 2,000 dealers' network across 27 states.

Pantomath Capital Advisors has been appointed as the lead manager to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021