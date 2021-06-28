Exxaro Tiles gets Sebi approval to float IPO 

Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 150-160 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering of up to 1.34 crore equity shares will comprise a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Exxaro Tiles, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March, has received the observations from Sebi, as per an update from the regulator on Monday.

Sebi's observations is necessary to launch public issues like Initial Public Offer (IPO), Follow on Public Offer (FPO) and Rights Issue.

As per the DRHP, the Gujarat-based company may, in consultation with the merchant banker, consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 22 lakh equity shares for cash consideration. The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.

According to market sources, the company would raise Rs 150-160 crore from the IPO.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repaying/ prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments. It currently has an over 2,000 dealers' network across 27 states.

Pantomath Capital Advisors has been appointed as the lead manager to the issue.

