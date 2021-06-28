Left Menu

Zee Media Corporation Q4 net profit slips 5.7% to Rs 10.50 cr

It had posted a net loss of Rs 271.12 crore in the previous financial year.Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 649.07 crore in FY2020-21, up 2.74 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:54 IST
Zee Media Corporation Q4 net profit slips 5.7% to Rs 10.50 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 5.75 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.14 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 32.41 per cent to Rs 182.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 138.15 crore in the year-ago period.

ZMCL’s total expenses rose 13.61 per cent to Rs 152.69 crore in Q4 FY2020-21, compared to Rs 134.40 crore.

For fiscal 2020-21, ZMCL has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.74 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 271.12 crore in the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 649.07 crore in FY2020-21, up 2.74 per cent. It was Rs 631.75 crore in FY2019-20. ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Its news channels include Zee News, Zee Business, WION, Zee Hindustan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Odisha, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand. Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 11.02 apiece, up 4.95 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021