Zee Media Corporation Q4 net profit slips 5.7% to Rs 10.50 cr

Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 5.75 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.14 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

However, its revenue from operations was up 32.41 per cent to Rs 182.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 138.15 crore in the year-ago period.

ZMCL’s total expenses rose 13.61 per cent to Rs 152.69 crore in Q4 FY2020-21, compared to Rs 134.40 crore.

For fiscal 2020-21, ZMCL has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.74 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 271.12 crore in the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 649.07 crore in FY2020-21, up 2.74 per cent. It was Rs 631.75 crore in FY2019-20. ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Its news channels include Zee News, Zee Business, WION, Zee Hindustan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Odisha, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand. Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 11.02 apiece, up 4.95 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)